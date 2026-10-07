6 Mile Road Culvert Replacement Project Progressing

October 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big culvert replacement project in Northfield Township is progressing.



The contractor began working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission last week.



The project started with assembling the replacement box culvert to be installed on 6 Mile between Raphael Street and Turnberry Drive.



Assembly of the culvert was continuing this week, pictured.



The Road Commission advises that coming up will be excavation and removal of the existing deteriorated culvert.



6 Mile between Raphael Street and Turnberry Drive remains closed.



Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes.