Cultura Returns To Downtown Howell Saturday

September 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Downtown Howell will celebrate a cultural experience of music, art and food from around the world this Saturday.



The Livingston Diversity Council, along with the Livingston Arts Council, will host the fourth annual Cultura from noon to 8pm at the historic Howell Opera House.



The event features music, dance, poetry performances, culturally symbolic art on display inside the Opera House, and food trucks serving unique culinary delights from international regions.



Livingston Diversity Council Executive Director Nicole Matthews-Creech said “Cultura provides entertainment for the whole family! Kids of all ages can grab a Cultura Kids Passport and set off on an adventure filled with music, art, food, traditions and hands-on experiences from cultures around the world. It’s a fun way to discover and celebrate what makes our world wonderfully diverse”.



Musical, dance and poetry performances will take place on an indoor stage as well as an outdoor stage throughout the day from noon to 8 pm. Below is the event schedule. All performances are free.



Outdoor Stage

• 12:20 pm: Joe Reilly (Indigenous singer/songwriter)

• 2 pm: Kinkulu (Congolese drum & dance)

• 3:20 pm: TACCAA (Taiwanese lion demo & dragon parade)

• 4:50 pm: Howelling Ukaladies (Ukulele fun)

• 6:20 pm: Michigan Hiryu Daiko (Japanese Taiko drumming)

• 7:15 pm: Samuel Nalangira (African multi-instrumentalist)



Indoor Stage

• 1:05 pm: Josh Dunigan (Community drum facilitator)

• 2:40 pm: Evelyn Redwine & Friends (poetry readings)

• 4 pm: Neelam’s Bollywood Dance Academy (Bollywood dance)

• 5:30 pm: Michigan Pualani Polynesian Dancers (Polynesian dance)



Food trucks

• 734 Hibachi (protein and vegetable hibachi plates, chicken and burgers)

• Masala Route (authentic Indian cuisine)

• Unco Chad’s Hawaiian Flavaz (home-cooked traditional Hawaiian dishes)





This year, Cultura festivities also include a raffle featuring 17 unique baskets filled with experiences, entertainment, food, and more! These baskets range in value from $75 to $300. Here are three baskets Cultura attendees can win:



• A Night at The Dio - Four tickets to The Dio, plus two bottles of wine for a perfect night out ($250 value)



• Polo Anyone? - Two tickets to the 2027 Hartland Polo Classic, introductory polo lessons, a bottle of wine and two custom wine glasses ($300 value)



• Take to the Skies - A 30-minute Discovery Flight with Crosswinds Aviation for an unforgettable experience in the air ($150 value)



The drawing will take place at 8 pm after the last Cultura performance. You do not need to be present to win.



Matthews-Creech added “Cultura is an ideal opportunity for everyone of all ages to learn a little more about different cultures through music, art and food. Come out and enjoy this free event and all that downtown Howell offers our community.”



Complete information and a downloadable schedule of events are available in the provided link.