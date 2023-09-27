Cultura Celebration Of Music, Art, & Food Next Weekend

September 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are invited to celebrate culture from around the world in downtown Howell next weekend.



Cultura, a day-long event at the Howell Opera House, will feature sounds and movement from around the world, unique and culturally symbolic art, and food trucks serving made-from-scratch cuisine from international regions.



The Livingston Diversity Council and the Livingston Arts Council are hosting the inaugural event of music, dancing, art, poetry, and food.



The event will take place on Saturday, October 7th from noon to 11 pm.



All ages are welcome to join the celebration of cultures from around the world. Admission is free.



More than 25 musicians, singers, dancers, and poets will perform on one of two stages at the Howell Opera House beginning at 12:30pm. In addition, several visual artists will display their work. Food trucks serving a wide array of cuisine are Tamale Rose (authentic Mexican), Reggae Foodie (authentic Jamaican), Simply Spanish (tapas, paella and other specialties from Spain) and Comfort Cruzine (Mediterranean comfort food).



A schedule and flyer are attached.