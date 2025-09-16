Cultura Blends Food, Art and Music from Around the World

September 16, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Downtown Howell will have sights and sounds from around the world on Sept. 27.



The Cultura Celebration, organized by the Howell Opera House and Livingston Diversity Council, runs from noon until 6 p.m. at the Opera House



The third annual event brings music, art and food from around the world to Howell.



“The public is welcome to view uniquely symbolic art from many local artists, listen to music from all parts of the world and taste culinary delights from food trucks featuring cuisine from international regions.”



This year will also feature a new way for kids to learn about different cultures. Livingston Diversity Council Executive Director Nicole Matthews-Creech said the “Cultura Kids Adventure Passport” will encourage children to make stops to check out cultural displays. They may learn how to say certain words in a different language, wrap a sari and tasting candies. After taking part in each experience, kids will get a stamp in their passport, which can then be turned in for a prize.



Many of the acts will also have a teaching component, such as simple dance steps.



The day’s schedule is:



Outdoor Stage

12:55 p.m.: Motor City Street Dance Academy (Hip-Hop/Break Dancing)

2:20 p.m.: Joyas de Mexico Ballet

3:30 p.m. Bonnie & the Working Girl (Motown/Oldies)

4:25 p.m.: Zondo Mellish (West African Soul)

5:30 p.m.: Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (Gospel/Blues/Rock)



Indoor Stage

12:20 p.m.: Elin Kaaven (Nordic Yoiking)

1:30 p.m.: Aurora & Antheia (String & Percussion Soundscape)

2:55 p.m.: Isabella Mansfield & Friends (Poetry)

4:05 p.m.: Eunkyung Nana Oh (Gayageum – Korean String Instrument)

5:00 p.m.: Cici Luo & Alonso Orea (Dominican Bachata)



There will also be a “diverse array of visual art” both on display in the Opera House and for purchase.



Food trucks from Cuernos Chuecos, Flavors of Bangladesh and I Love Pig! will also have plenty of food to buy.



“Cultura is a day to immerse yourself in the vibrant fusion of visual art, poetry, music, dance and authentic culinary cuisine!”



Admission is free. The link below includes photos and volunteer opportunities for the event.



