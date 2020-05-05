Cullen Road Closing At M-59 In Hartland Township

May 5, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com



Hartland Township commuters may need to find an alternate route over the next couple weeks as a new road construction project will temporarily close a busy intersection.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing Cullen Road at M-59 beginning Thursday at 7am. MDOT is investing $2-million into a project which will see the installation of a center left-turn lane at the intersection. MDOT reports in a release that the addition of this lane for southbound Cullen Road traffic to turn onto eastbound M-59 will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection. Traffic on Cullen Road will be closed in each direction at M-59, with motorists being detoured via Brophy and Hacker Roads. Delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.



MDOT reports that this road construction project is an essential function, and that transportation workers in the field will be following guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control to limit their risk of getting sick.



The project is estimated to be completed by 6pm on Wednesday, May 20th.