Man Enters Plea In Wrong-Way Fatal Crash

October 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has entered a plea in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash near Webberville.



Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded on Friday, April 11th around 1:15am to the area of I-96 near Williamston Road on reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lane. The vehicle crashed into an oncoming car near Wallace Road minutes later.



The wrong-way vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Cullen Michael Lindsay of Gregory.



The Office says on Monday, Lindsay pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd degree murder in Ingham County Circuit Court. He is set to be sentenced January 5th and by the terms of his plea and sentencing agreement, will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars.



The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Michael Kenneth Michalak of Milford and Washington State. A 23-year-old woman, Han Nguyen, also from Washington State, was a passenger in the car and was injured.



Michalak died at the scene, while Nguyen and Lindsay were both hospitalized for their injuries.