Cub Scout Pack Collecting Food Items During Brighton Parade

May 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local Cub Scout Pack will be collecting non-perishable food items during Monday’s Memorial Day Parade in downtown Brighton.



Cub Scout Pack 344 has 16 children that range in age from kindergarten through 5th grade. The pack is chartered by Bountiful Harvest, a non-profit food pantry run completely by volunteers. It provides groceries, meals, clothing, and access to employment agencies to people in need across Livingston County.



Parent Caryn Michalak tells WHMI they walk every year in the Memorial Day Parade but are doing something a little bit different this year and will be collecting non-perishable food items, diapers, and wipes to donate to Bountiful Harvest. She says the need is definitely there and numbers continue to grow every week.



The parade steps off at 10am Monday but the route will be a little bit different this year.



The American Legion Post 235 will be conducting the Memorial Day Parade. Due to the Main Street Streetscape Project, the parade route has been changed. The parade starts at Brighton High School, continues on S. Seventh Street, to Main Street, to N. First Street, and then over the Tridge to the Veterans Memorial. There will be proceedings at the AMP and the Veterans Memorial after the parade.



For those who can’t make the parade but would still like to donate to the cause can drop off items to the Pack on Saturdays at the Brighton Farmers Market, where the kids will also be selling Mackinaw Island Fudge through October. The kids will also be volunteering at the pantry on weekends this summer.



For anyone interested in potentially joining the pack and getting involved, a recruiting event is planned June 6th at 6pm at one of the playgrounds at Kensington Metropark. Information will be posted on social media. Michalak says they’re always recruiting and looking to grow while helping kids get out in the community and support local causes.



