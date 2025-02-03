CTH Presents Hitchcock's "The 39 Steps" This Weekend, Next

February 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Community Theatre of Howell this month presents "The 39 Steps," an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 film.



Cast members Cristian LaBar and Jennifer Taylor dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Monday.



"It's a very fast-paced espionage story," said LaBar. "There are only four people in the show. The lead, he gets the play the same character. The rest of us play multiple characters with multiple wigs, with multiple costumes."



Taylor talked about sharing the stage with her brother.



"He kind of followed after me. He actually moved here a year ago and we have had a blast just doing this together, to kind of increase our bond," she said.



"It's been awesome. We love it."



The theater's website offers this description of the show:



"Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have - The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for everyone who loves the magic of theatre!



"This two-time Tony Award Winner, as well as Laurence Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy, is a treat packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast), a plane crash, handcuffs, a mysterious missing finger, and some good old-fashioned romance!"



"The 39 Steps" runs February 7-9, then again February 14-16 at the Community Theatre of Howell. Ticket information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of CTH's Facebook page.