CSX Reviewing 'Rough' Railroad Crossing on S. Latson in Genoa Twp

July 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



CSX Railroad says it is working to address an aging rail crossing on S. Latson Road in Genoa Township, where one WHMI listener claims blew out his alignment on his 4-year-old pick up truck.



"We have posted signs southbound that say 'BUMP' and 'SLOW DOWN.' Coming northbound, because we have the same problem in the northbound lane, just not quite as severe, we're going to post a 'ROUGH CROSSING' warning sign ahead of it," says Trevor Bennett, director of operations for the Livingston County Road Commission.



"We've contacted CSX. We have 9-1-1 trying to reach out to CSX as well, to try to get something done with this particular crossing."



Bennett says because the tracks belong to CSX, it's out of his department's hands to do anything about it.



"Railroad crossings are the responsibility of the railroad," he says. "We are not allowed to do any maintenance on them. We maintain to them. Any problem with a crossing needs to be reported to the railroad. They have to fix their own. They maintain their own crossings."



CSX responded to WHMI News, saying their engineering team has been alerted to the concerns, and someone will review the crossing to determine what can be done.



"CSX works hard to address crossing concerns in a timely manner. Many factors affect the pace and scheduling of crossing repairs, such as weather, equipment, and resource availability. CSX invests heavily in infrastructure maintenance to ensure the safe, reliable movement of trains, and the safety of our employees and the communities where we operate."



CSX said members of the community can submit non-emergency crossing concerns on its website linked below. Select property concerns from the drop-down menu and click the link for rough crossing.