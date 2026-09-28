CSX Railroad to Repair Crossing in Brighton

September 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



CSX Railroad plans to make repairs at a crossing in Brighton next week.



According to the city, the work will close the intersection of N. Fourth and Walnut streets, which CSX Railroad has tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday, October 7-8.



Brighton residents in that area will still have access to their homes, though delays should be expected.



anyone with questions should contact Brighton Department of Public Services.