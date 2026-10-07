CSX Train Blocks Traffic For Hours

October 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





A CSX railroad train blocked traffic across parts of Genoa Township Wednesday.



Livingston County Emergency Management advised that due to an incident on the railroad tracks at the Coon Lake Road crossing, just south of Chilson Road, Coon Lake will remain closed until later this evening.



Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate travel route.



The area had been blocked starting around 10am Wednesday morning.



MSP is believed to be handling the incident. No information has been released.