CSA District Staffer Test Positive For COVID

October 21, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





For the second time in less than two week a staff member at an area charter school has test positive for COVID-19.



The Charyl Stockwell Academy District sent out an email Tuesday to parents that they had been informed that a staff member at their secondary school in Brighton had been diagnosed with COVID-19. School officials say they are working with the Livingston County Health Department to identify close contacts of the staffer, and that the health department was reaching out to all identified close contacts. A separate letter was expected to go out to affected families informing them of the need for their student to quarantine effective immediately and the plan for transitioning to our virtual learning plan for the duration of the quarantine.



A similar email went out to CSA parents on October 10th that staffer at the CSA Elementary School in Hartland had tested positive. CSA officials acknowledged that the news was “unsettling,” but reiterated that they are taking proactive steps to protect the health and safety of students and staff and are following all of the guidance provided to us by Livingston County Health Department.