CRUST Opening New Location In Downtown Howell

September 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A very popular Fenton-based artisan bakery known for its handcrafted breads, pastries, and scratch-made food is coming to downtown Howell.



CRUST announced plans to open a new retail bakery and café in downtown Howell in the first quarter of 2027. The new location at 203 W. Grand River is said to represent “an important next chapter for the company”.



The previous tenant was Heart of Michigan, which operated the space for 14 years before closing this past January when the owners retired.



A release states:



“The expansion comes nearly 15 years after CRUST first opened its doors in Fenton on February 1, 2012. What began as a single artisan bakery has grown into a multifaceted food business serving customers throughout the region while remaining independently owned and committed to its Michigan roots.



For owners Chad and Marybeth Brennan, the decision to expand to Howell is about much more than finding the right building or entering a new market. Chad grew up in Hartland and Marybeth in Fenton, giving them deep roots in Livingston County and a longstanding connection to Howell and the surrounding communities.



A Natural Next Step for CRUST



From the beginning, CRUST has been committed to traditional baking methods, quality ingredients, handcrafted food and genuine hospitality. Today the bakery reaches customers through its Fenton bakery, restaurant and café, its counter at the Flint Farmers’ Market, its e-commerce site, wholesale partnerships and other retail channels.



The Howell location will build on that foundation while creating an experience tailored to the downtown Howell community. Guests can expect the artisan breads and pastries that have defined CRUST, along with café offerings, thoughtfully prepared food and a welcoming space designed to become a gathering place for residents, downtown employees and visitors alike.



Investing in Downtown Howell



CRUST’s expansion represents a significant investment in downtown Howell and Livingston County. The company plans to renovate and transform the Grand River Avenue property into a bakery and café that complements the character and energy of downtown. The expansion will also create new employment opportunities as CRUST builds its Howell team ahead of opening.



“Our goal has never been simply to open more locations. Growth has to make sense for our people, our company and the community we’re entering. We believe Howell checks every one of those boxes. We want to build something that will become part of the community and be here for a very long time.”



CHAD BRENNAN, CO-OWNER, CRUST A BAKING CO.



CRUST selected Howell after years of watching the community’s growth, strong local economy, vibrant downtown and commitment to locally owned businesses. The company believes the combination of Howell’s residents, the surrounding Livingston County communities and growing downtown activity provides an ideal environment for CRUST’s next chapter.



More Than a Second Location



While Howell will introduce CRUST to many new guests, the company intends to maintain the craftsmanship and personal connection that have been central to its identity since the beginning.



Construction and development work will continue throughout the remainder of 2026, with CRUST targeting an opening during the first quarter of 2027.



Additional announcements regarding the opening date, hiring opportunities, menu, community partnerships, and grand-opening events will be shared as the project progresses”.