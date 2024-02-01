Crumbl Cookies to Open Feb. 9th in Brighton

February 1, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Downtown Brighton is about to get a little sweeter as a well-known dessert franchise prepares for a Grand Opening celebration.



Crumbl Cookies is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, February 9th, located at 864 E Grand River Avenue near Busch's.



The establishment plans for a Grand opening giveaway prize, along with an assortment of new and classic menu options available to customers.



Crumbl has expanded to over 800 bakeries in 50 states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the U.S. Other nearby locations include Fenton, Novi, and Ann Arbor.



The bakery offers a rotating cookie menu with offerings inspired by popular foods, candies, and desserts. Customers can opt for cookie delivery, curbside pickup, and catering.



More information can be found at the provided links.