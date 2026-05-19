Cruise Trotter 2026 Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Awardee

May 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Historical Society has announced the 2026 Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship awardee - Cruise Trotter.



The Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship is awarded yearly to any student that graduated from a Brighton Area school in the last five years and is going to a Vocational / Skilled Trade School.



Cruise is a 2026 graduate of Flex Tech High School in Brighton. He completed the Michigan Merit Curriculum/ Graduation requirement at Flex Tech High School in three years. Cruise is a member of the National Honor Society.



Quentin Terrell-Cotton was Cruise’s advisor/ mentor at Flex Tech and said, “Cruise Trotter is a remarkable young leader whose positivity, curiosity, and willingness to embrace new opportunities have made a lasting impact. Thoughtful, personable, and highly intuitive, Cruise has been a joy to work with and mentor. His future is incredibly bright, and this scholarship recognition is well deserved.”



Flex Tech encourages students to design their own path to graduation by taking advantage of interest-driven projects and flexible scheduling. Most importantly students develop deep relationships with caring adults. Every student is assigned an advisor who tracks their progress, helps them set ambitious goals, and makes sure they graduate on time and prepared for post-secondary learning.



A quote from Cruise’s application, “With the decline of skilled trade workers in Michigan and the growing demand for electricians, I recognize that my generation has a responsibility to step forward. I am enthusiastic about entering a field that is both practical and impactful. Skilled trades are the backbone of thriving communities, and I would like to be part of the workforce that keeps Michigan strong and sustainable.”



Cruise will be attending Henry Ford College in the fall studying Electrical Technology.



The Brighton Area Historical Society wished Cruise “a continued great educational experience and a very productive career”. It further thanked the members and friends of the Brighton Area Historical Society for their donations that make the scholarship possible.



Donations for the Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship can be made by going to the Brighton Area Historical Society website Brightonareahistorical.com



The Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship committee:

Jerry Damon, Nancy Fredenburg, Kate Lawrence, Mike Lawrence, Lynn Strong, Jim Vichich