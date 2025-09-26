MDOT: Crouse Road To Remain Closed For Time Being

September 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Crouse Road will remain closed for the time being in Hartland Township following a high-load strike on Thursday afternoon.



MDOT has closed Crouse Road at US-23 following the hit by a dumpster hauler on northbound US-23 at the Crouse Road bridge. MDOT was performing a detailed bridge inspection to assess the damage.



Crouse Road is closed in each direction at US-23. A re-opening date is “to-be-determined” and alternate routes are advised.



The closure will impact the school commute for many.



MDOT said the closure is necessary to ensure motorist safety while the damage to the bridge is properly assessed.



MDOT reminds all drivers that they are responsible for knowing their load.



A release states the following: “Permits are required for objects or vehicles on state roads higher than 13 feet, 6 inches. Vehicle-bridge collisions result in serious injuries, significant property damage and major congestion problems. It is important to know the height of your load. If you have questions or need assistance, contact the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.”





Meanwhile, the Harland Deerfield Fire Authority posted the following on Facebook:



“Good News, Bad News

Good News: Hartland is going to have a great Homecoming Parade today at 5:00.

Bad News: The roads will be closed through the village at 4:30.

Good News: We have one less road to close down than normal.

Bad News: Due to an accident yesterday, the Crouse Road Bridge is temporarily closed.

Good News: The wonderful residents of Hartland can manage this temporary inconvenience with patience and grace.

Bad News: We aren't excited about it either.

Have a safe Homecoming Hartland.”



