Unforeseen Delays Push Crouse Road Bridge Opening Back To September 7th

August 19, 2019

Officials with the Livingston County Road Commission say that the Crouse Road Bridge in Hartland Township will not open until after school starts, due to unforeseen delays.



Crouse Road was closed to traffic from Old US-23 to Hartland Road on June 20th, at which time the preventative maintenance project had an anticipated completion date of August 21st. But the Livingston County Road Commission says it is now slated to open on September 7th.



A Facebook post from Hartland Consolidated Schools states that while the closure will increase the amount of traffic on Hartland Road from Clyde Road to M-59, the district’s transportation department has been making arrangements to minimize the potential delays to bus routes. The post states that the buses will make every effort to arrive at each stop as listed on residents’ post cards or in the district’s Parent Portal; however, they may be a little late.



District officials ask that community members remember that it is only temporary and traffic conditions are outside of their control, adding that they appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as they navigate the closure.



The work on the Crouse Road Bridge includes deck overlay, cleaning and painting steel, and minor drainage repairs. A detour route is posted. (DK)





Hartland Consolidated Schools Facebook photo.