Work To Begin On Crouse Road Bridge In Hartland Township

October 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge work in the Hartland Township area, along with some total freeway closures.



The township reports it received word from MDOT that a contractor has been selected and will be doing work on the Crouse Road bridge this week. It was damaged by a truck in a high-load strike in late September.



The township said if work can proceed, they hope to re-open the bridge later this month. As of now, the plan for the bridge will be to have two narrow lanes to accommodate both bounds of traffic.



Also in the area – total overnight freeway closures.



Northbound US-23 will be completely closed from M-59 to Clyde Road from 10pm Friday night through 6am Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to exit at M-59.



The eastbound/westbound M-59 ramp to northbound US-23 will also be closed from 10pm Friday, through 6am.