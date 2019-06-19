Crouse Road Bridge To Close Thursday

June 19, 2019

A bridge project starts tomorrow, resulting in the closure of a busy road in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the Crouse Road bridge over north Ore Creek be closed starting tomorrow. The rehabilitation project involves deck surface repair, joint replacement, and painting sub-structure. Crouse Road will be closed to traffic from Old U-23 to Hartland Road, which includes the overpass over US-23. The preventive maintenance project is expected to last around a month and it’s a busy road with a traffic count of around 8,000 vehicles per day.



The project has an anticipated completion date of Wednesday, August 21st. All of the work is weather dependent. (JM)