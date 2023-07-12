Crosswalk Closures In Downtown Brighton

July 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some crosswalk closures are planned on Grand River at Main Street in downtown Brighton.



Beginning today, the City’s contractor will be removing the curb and sidewalk ramps on both corners of the west/south side of Grand River at Main Street. The City advises the area will be unavailable to non-motorized traffic, so the crosswalks across Grand River at Main Street will be closed.



It is recommended that visitors to downtown use parking lots located on the west/south side of Grand River to access businesses and the AMP. The closest crosswalk on Grand River is located one block south/east of Main Street at North Street. The City asks that people do not attempt to cross Grand River without using a crosswalk.



The work will also require one lane of south/eastbound Grand River to be closed in the area. The City says it will update everyone when the work is complete, and the crosswalks and roadway are open.



A link to an interactive map showing all parking lot locations is provided.