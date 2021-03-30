Mixed Use Development Moves Forward In Milford Township

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new mixed-use development which includes multi-family housing has been proposed in Milford Township.



The Crossings of Milford is projected to feature 175 units across 18 apartment buildings and up to 33,000 square feet of retail space. It would be located on the northeast corner of Milford Road and Pontiac Trail. Last week, the Milford Township Planning Commission made a recommendation of approval of the planned unit development overlay and concept plan to the Board of Trustees. According to Hometownlife.com, Planning Commissioner and Board liaison Bill Mazzarra said the location is appropriate and harmonious with the township ordinance.



The retail space could be split up into 5 separate units and will be limited to one tenant per structure to avoid a strip mall. Traffic was also a concern from Mazzarra who is hoping that issue will be resolved when it comes before the board.



A representative from the developer, Triumph Building Company, stated that should they get board approval, construction will begin with a clubhouse and a couple of buildings on Milford Road, which would be used as the construction entrance. Once they break ground, they expect the construction to last 18 to 24 months.



Photo - Google Street View