Cross-Country Skier Trains For Marathon At Huron Meadows Metropark

January 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is completing a large virtual cross country ski event at a local park.



Expert cross-country skier Marvin Boluyt is preparing to ski 100 miles out at Huron Meadows Metropark as he completes the virtual Canadian Ski Marathon. The two day event requires skiers to ski 50 miles each day and camp out overnight. Boluyt said he’s been trying the Canadian Ski Marathon for 30 years and has made it about seven or eight times – saying it’s just barely within his technical abilities.



Boluyt was out training at the park for the event and skiing alongside visitors who were out trying the sport for the very first time. When asked why he picked the Metroparks to complete this event virtually this year, Boluyt said Huron Meadows is one of his favorite places to ski and it’s the only place you can find snow reliably. He lives near the park and says it’s nice not having the long drive up north.



Huron Meadows Metropark makes its own snow so even if the weather doesn’t cooperate; the Bucks Run - a 1.5 mile loop - is open for use as long as it stays cold.



Cross-country ski rental centers are now open and rentals can be reserved online up to five days in advance for Kensington Metropark or Huron Meadows Metropark. Details can be found through the provided web link.