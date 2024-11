Crooked Lake Road Closure Thursday

November 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Crooked Lake Road will be closed to thru traffic tomorrow in Genoa Township.



Crooked Lake Road will be closed between Beattie Road and the railroad tracks.



The closure is needed to replace a cross culvert and will be in effect from 8:30am to 3:30pm.



An alternate route will be needed.



The specific closure limits are between the railroad tracks and 2840 Crooked Lake Road.