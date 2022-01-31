Crooked Lake Road Construction Project Out For Bid

January 31, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction project is planned on a busy road that will impact traffic in Genoa Township this summer.



The project includes the repaving of a section of Crooked Lake Road from Dorr Road to Fishbeck Road, and paving the existing gravel portion of Crooked Lake from Fishbeck Road to Latson Road.



The Crooked Lake Road project is currently out for bid. Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk said they expect to open the bids on February 8th.



The project is estimated to be around $3.5 (m) million, with Genoa Township contributing $1.7 (m) million toward the work.



Construction is slated to occur this summer.