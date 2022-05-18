Crooked Lake Road Closure To Impact Traffic Saturday

May 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure will have a significant impact on traffic this weekend in Genoa Township.



Crooked Lake Road will be closed between Springhill Drive and Lakewood Shores this Saturday.



The closure is needed as part of an ongoing road reconstruction project.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the closure will have a high traffic impact on the busy road.



Residents and emergency vehicles will have access to their homes from either side during the closure but will not be able to travel through the closure between the 4927 Crooked Lake and 4885 Crooked Lake driveways.



A press release is attached.