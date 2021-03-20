Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash Friday Afternoon

March 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Two local residents had to be hospitalized following a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Genoa Township.



Deputes with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 1:11pm to a head-on injury crash involving two vehicles just north of the intersection of Dorr Road and Crooked Lake Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 75-year-old Brighton man was traveling north on Dorr Road in a Honda CR-V when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. He struck a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM head-on that was being operated by a 31-year-old Howell woman. Both drivers were transported by to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where they were last listed in serious condition.



The Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were wearing seatbelts and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



The roadway was said to be closed for around three hours for investigation and clean-up. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.