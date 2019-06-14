Cromaine Summer Concert Series Kicks Off June 25th

June 14, 2019

The Hartland Cromaine District Library is celebrating the 11th anniversary of their summer music series, with six upcoming concerts scheduled.



The concerts are held on the library’s south lawn at 7pm, though library officials encourage guests to get there at 6:30pm to get a good spot. In years past, the concerts have been held on Wednesdays; however Hartland Living Communications Manager Stefanie Furge says they will instead be held on Tuesdays, with the first event featuring the group “Steve King and The Dittilies” on June 25th.



In addition to the series being held on a different night this summer, Furge says also new this year is the addition of food trucks, with a different food truck scheduled to be at each concert. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, includes free popcorn and children’s crafts, and used books, CDs, and DVDs for purchase.



While the concerts are a fun and affordable night out, they also aim to benefit the community and those in need. Guests that bring a non-perishable donation for Gleaners to the June 25th concert will receive a free popsicle. Additional information can be found at the link below. (DK)