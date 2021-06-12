Cromaine District Library Announces Summer Concert Series Lineup

June 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township has announced its Summer Concert Series lineup.



The concerts take place on the south lawn of the library on Tuesday nights staring June 29th through August 3rd. Cromaine's Community Relations Manager Pam Holtz said they can't wait to welcome the community for live music. She said with vaccination numbers on the rise and the CDC's encouraging guidance on outdoor events, they’re excited to be bringing back some of their best bands to Cromaine's South Lawn.



There’s said to be plenty of space to comfortably maintain social distance and enjoy the music. Along with the music entertainment, a new food truck will be featured each week on the lawn with food for purchase. Additionally, a concession with sweet treats will benefit the Cromaine Scholarship fund or a local non-profit group.



Director Mallorie DeVilbiss commented the first concert will be special because they’ve invited the two winners of Cromaine Scholarships to present them with their awards and recognize their achievements in front of the community.



The first concert will be The George Brothers, offering a mix of music from over the decades. The featured food truck will be D&W Street Eatery. On concert nights, attendees are asked to gather at 6:30pm as music runs from 7 to 8:30pm. A rain location will be called by 5pm on the library’s website, www.Cromaine.org. The concerts are a family-friendly event and people are reminded to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.



