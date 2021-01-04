Cromaine District Library Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

January 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A staff member at a local library has tested positive for COVID-19.



The staff member recently tested positive at Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township. Officials say the staff member was not working curbside service during their shifts at the library last week. An email alert stated that crews with the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority were in the building on Monday afternoon to fog all areas with disinfectant spray and give impacted staff members the time needed to get tested.



As a result, staffing will be very limited for the remainder of the week and library hours will be modified for a few days to accommodate the changes. The Library will be open for curbside service from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then return to normal business hours on Friday. Officials apologized for the inconvenience and said they’re grateful for support as everyone works through this together.



More information on hours and services can be found at www.cromaine.org. The link is provided.