Cromaine Library Releases Summer Concert Series Lineup

May 29, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Cromaine Library's Summer Concert Series is back for the 16th year, featuring family-friendly musical performances on the Library’s South Lawn.



The concerts will take place on Wednesday nights in July, and director Sarah Neidert says it will be, “another fantastic summer enjoying great music and good company.”



Cromaine's Community Engagement Manager Liz Welch adds that she can't wait to welcome the community for live music.



Acts include Air Margaritaville, American Ages, Motown Eagles, and Miranda and the M-80s!



Guests are invited to find their favorite spot on Cromaine’s South Lawn at 6:30 pm. Concerts begin at 7:00 pm and continue until 8:30, with entertainment for children and food trucks each week as well.



In the event of inclement weather, concerts will relocate to the Hartland Music Hall. Rain date decisions will be called by 5:00 pm; watch for postings on Cromaine Library’s website www.cromaine.org or Cromaine’s Facebook page.



Concerts are a family-friendly event–don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket.



