Cromaine Library Awarded $250,000 Grant For Heritage Garden Play Space

November 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township has received a transformational grant to support the creation of a new “Heritage Garden” – an outdoor play and movement space.



The Library received a $250,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to support the creation of the Heritage Garden. That will anchor the south lawn alongside the planned “Cromaine Commons” exterior space renovation.



A release states “Inspired by the cultural legacy of the nearby Historic Hartland Music Hall and Cromaine’s role as a community hub, the Heritage Garden will invite children and families to move, explore, create, and connect. This space is intentionally designed to “reintroduce free play,” align closely with the Foundation’s Youth Sports & Recreation priority. Where traditional playgrounds offer structure, the Heritage Garden provides an invitation: to climb a train, make music on outdoor instruments, wander winding sensory paths, or rest in herb-scented shade. It’s a space where movement is joyful, spontaneous, and inclusive.”



Key Features Will Include:



-A climbable train structure for imaginative movement play

-Outdoor musical instruments to spark rhythm and creativity

-Weaving sensory paths for balance, coordination, and exploration

-Ground-level play elements that encourage whole-body activity

-A sculptural bike rack to encourage eco-friendly access



The Heritage Garden emerged from extensive community engagement, including nearly 1,200 survey responses, local focus groups, and a strategic planning retreat. All of that pointed to a shared desire: more green space, more family connection, and more freedom to play. In the words of Cromaine Library Director Sarah Neidert, “The community told us what they needed—and now, thanks to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, we can bring that vision to life.”



Community Engagement Manager Liz Welch highlighted the two companion projects for WHMI.



Welch said in earlier strategic planning, they heard from the community that they wanted an improved external space at the library in the Village. She said their board has been saving money over time and was able to fully fund a renovation of the south lawn, or “Cromaine Commons”. Welch said they have lots of cool community events, and summer programming and concerts but the space is basically just grass and really nothing special.



Welch said the “Cromaine Commons” will create a more atheistically pleasing exterior space with improved parking, shade and seating, and then a covered pavilion and functional space. That was all planned for and earlier received all needed approvals.



Welch said with that, they had really “grandiose visions” of all the interactive things they wanted in the space, which were costly. Thus, this grant will allow them to make those a reality.



As for the train structure – it aims to embrace memories for many in the community.



Welch said the “Cromaine Train” in the 80’s and 90’s was a train on the second floor in the middle of the youth department. She said practically not a day goes by that either a parent or grandparent or someone else doesn’t ask about that train. Welch said it’s very nostalgic for people, so they came up with an idea to incorporate that.



Welch said they’re hoping the projects can overlap for construction – and open at the same time by next summer. She said a worst-case scenario if anything stalls would likely be next fall.



Welch said they will also be doing a future community informational and engagement session to gather input for specific items, and what people of all ages would like to see. Information about that will be released when available.