Cromaine Library Announces Several Holiday Happenings

December 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local library has a series of events to help get families in the holiday spirit.



The Hartland Cromaine Library has three winter celebrations coming up for the community to take part in. Their Winter Reading Challenge is now underway and runs through March 1st. In support of the Challenge, they are holding a Winter Warm-up event on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm. All are invited to enjoy crafts, activities, hot chocolate and more while also helping to bring cheer to the community by way of decorating a card for a senior citizen or dropping off a pair of waterproof gloves.



The library is also partnering with Hartland Living Partners for Hartland’s 9th Polar Express Day on December 11th. Attendees are invited to come in their pajamas and stroll through the historic Village, while experiencing the sights and sounds of Chris Van Allsburg’s The Polar Express. This free event will take place between 10am and 1pm, offering trackless train rides, photo opportunities with Santa, live reindeer and much more.



Then, later that evening, a live performance of Handel’s Messiah will be performed by the Hartland Community Chorus at the Hartland Music Hall. Tickets for that show are $15 and are currently on sale at Eventbrite.com.



For more information on any of these events, see the release attached below.