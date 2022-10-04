Cromaine District Library In Hartland Names New Director

October 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township has named a new director.



The Library’s Board of Trustees is welcoming new Director Sarah Neidert. A search and selection process began this summer when Mallorie DeVilbiss, who led the Library for two and a half years, took the role of director of the Suburban Library Cooperative in Sterling Heights.



Library Board President Holly Naylor said they’re excited to have Neidert join Cromaine’s staff and they look forward to working with her as she brings her experience and ideas to lead the Cultural Center of Hartland into the future.



Neidert completed her bachelor’s degree at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York and master’s degree in History from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. She received her master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo.



Since 2009, Neidert has held positions at the Brighton District Library, serving as Head of Collections and Public Relations for the past six years, and as Head of Technology Services and as Web Librarian before that. She began her public library career as a librarian at the Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham.



Neidert said she’s excited to serve the Hartland community as the next director. She said she’s “looking forward to working with staff and trustees to build upon what has already been accomplished to continue to enhance, develop, and deliver innovative and relevant library services and programs for the patrons served by the Cromaine District Library”.



In addition to overseeing the library staff, budget, collection, and more, Neidert will respond to community needs and changes for the 29,700 residents that the Library serves.



Neidert said she believes a library is the heart of a community - providing a wide range of resources and services that fulfill the educational, informational, and recreational needs of area residents. She added that libraries are an integral part of a community’s success - providing opportunities for lifelong learning and cultural enrichment for all.



Neidert will begin her new role on October 31st.