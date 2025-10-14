Grant Sweet Memorial Essay Contest

October 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still time for local students to enter submissions for an annual essay contest.



The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township is hosting the 2025 Grant Sweet Memorial Essay Contest - inviting Livingston County students in grades 7 through 12 to showcase their writing talents.



The contest is held in memory of Grant Sweet, Cromaine’s former Building Manager, who dedicated many years to the Library before his passing in 2010. Grant was deeply committed to honoring veterans and participated annually in a cross-country motorcycle ride to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC.



To honor Grant’s legacy and his passion for veterans, Cromaine Library encourages local youth to participate in this year’s essay contest. Participants are asked to interview a local veteran or active-duty service person and write a short essay on the theme “What it means to serve your Country.”



The submission deadline is Friday, October 24th by 5pm.



Cash prizes and winner’s medals are sponsored by the Friends of Cromaine Library and American Legion Post #415:



- 1st Place: $300

- 2nd Place: $200

- 3rd Place: $100



Winning essays will be recognized at an awards ceremony and reception on Veteran’s Day, November 11th at 6pm in the Community Room of Cromaine Library.



For detailed contest rules, essay guidelines, suggested questions, and the essay submission form, visit the provided link.



Library officials say they look forward to receiving the essays and celebrating the work of local student writers and the contributions of county veterans.