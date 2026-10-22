Cromaine District Library Breaks Ground On New Projects As Centennial Year Approaches

October 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new chapter is officially underway at Cromaine District Library.



Construction has begun on the Cromaine Commons and Heritage Gardens - two complementary projects that will transform the Library’s South Lawn into an inviting outdoor destination for gathering, learning, play, and community connection.



The projects arrive at an especially meaningful moment for Cromaine, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary throughout 2027.



Cromaine Library Director Sarah Neidert said “This is about much more than improving our lawn. It is about creating a space that reflects what our community has told us it values: places to gather, opportunities for families to connect, green space, play, learning and a strong sense of community. To see that vision taking shape as we prepare to celebrate Cromaine’s first 100 years makes this an incredibly exciting time for the Library.”



The Cromaine Commons will introduce thoughtfully designed gathering spaces, including a permanent pavilion with power and lighting, seating and shade, picnic areas, walkways, landscaping, fencing and new identity signage.



The funding behind the Commons represents a vision that began more than a decade ago. Over many years, Library Trustees deliberately set aside funds with an eye toward Cromaine’s long-term needs and the future priorities of the community. That foresight, combined with the stewardship and planning of today’s Library leadership, has positioned Cromaine to make this significant investment without a tax increase.



Within the Cromaine Commons, the Heritage Gardens will create an accessible, interactive environment centered on learning, movement, imagination and free play. Plans include gardens and plantings, seating and shade, sensory and play elements, outdoor musical features and elements inspired by Hartland’s history and Cromaine’s legacy.



The Heritage Gardens were made possible in large part by a transformational $250,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The project grew from extensive community engagement, including nearly 1,200 survey responses, local focus groups and strategic planning work that identified strong community interest in green space, family connection and opportunities for free play.



Together, the Cromaine Commons and Heritage Gardens will transform the Library’s lawn into a vibrant public space where play, culture, learning and community life come together.



Construction on the South Lawn is expected to continue until winter weather brings work to a pause. Parking between the Library and Hartland Consolidated Schools is expected to be

restored for public use this winter. Weather and construction schedules permitting, Cromaine is tentatively targeting Memorial Day 2027 for completion of the outdoor spaces.



And officials say “the timing could hardly be more fitting”.



Throughout 2027, Cromaine District Library will celebrate 100 years of serving Hartland—a century of stories, learning, relationships and community life. Centennial events and activities are being planned throughout the year, with details about a community ribbon cutting and celebration of the new outdoor spaces expected to be announced in spring 2027.



Community Engagement Manager Liz Welch said “We’re excited to give our community an opportunity to be part of this next chapter at Cromaine. While the Cromaine Commons is fully funded, community support can help us enhance the Heritage Gardens and care for these spaces well into the future. Whether through a memorial gift, sponsorship or other support, there will be meaningful ways for people to leave their mark on a project that will serve Hartland for generations.”



For nearly 100 years, Cromaine has been a place for Hartland to gather. As the Library enters its second century, the Cromaine Commons and Heritage Gardens will build on that tradition—creating even more ways for the community to gather, connect, learn and play.



For project updates, Centennial announcements and future opportunities to celebrate and support Cromaine, visit the provided link. To support the project, please reach out to Liz Welch, Community Engagement Manager, at (810) 632-5200 x 518.