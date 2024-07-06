Cromaine District Library Summer Concert Series

July 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland's Summer Concert Series is back for its 16th year.



Family-friendly musical performances will be held on the Library’s South Lawn on Wednesday nights in July, starting this coming week.



Director Sarah Neidert said “We’re looking forward to another fantastic summer enjoying great music and good company.”



Cromaine's Community Engagement Manager Liz Welch said "Cromaine is delighted to bring the Hartland community another summer of free family fun on the South Lawn. We want to thank our generous sponsors who make this annual tradition possible!”



Guests are invited to find their favorite spot on Cromaine’s South Lawn at 6:30 pm; concerts begin at 7:00pm and continue until 8:30pm. Kids entertainment can be enjoyed each week. Dinner is also available for purchase; each evening will feature a different local food truck and Kona Ice will be on hand for an after-dinner treat.



In the event of inclement weather, concerts will relocate to the Hartland Music Hall. Rain date decisions will be called by 5:00 pm; watch for postings on Cromaine Library’s website www.Cromaine.org, or the Library’s Facebook page.



Concerts are a family-friendly event and attendees should bring lawn chairs or a blanket.



Wednesday, July 10th will feature Air Margaritaville - the premier Jimmy Buffett tribute band. The featured food truck is SUP Dogs.



Special for this week is a LESA Backpack Drive, and attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of new school supplies to be handed out to local school children in need. The Hartland Teen Center will also be selling snacks to help support their fundraising efforts.



Links to more information and the summer line-up are provided.