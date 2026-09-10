Virtual Voter Forum For Cromaine District Library Board Candidates

September 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Candidates for the Cromaine District Library Board of Trustees will be featured in the first of four non-partisan forums designed to educate voters ahead of the November General Election.



Per Livingston County elections filings, four seats are up for grabs with seven total candidates vying for them.



A group of local leaders – including a former United Way director, thirty-year educator, an award-winning playwright, and an automotive engineering leader - have launched the “Cromaine for Everyone” non-partisan slate for the board. Those four include incumbent Treasurer/Trustee Nancy Rosso, and candidates Ethan Hawker, David MacGregor, and Griffin Wright.



Other candidates to appear on the November ballot include incumbent President Jeannine Gogoleski, incumbent Vice President Becky Basley, and incumbent Trustee Dawn Smith.



The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Livingston County will host a forum that was open to all candidates running for the Cromaine District Library Board on Monday, September 14th at 6pm.



The “Cromaine for Everyone” slate will hold a meet and greet this Saturday from 9am to 5pm at Spicer Orchards Harvest Festival off Clyde Road in Fenton. A release, attached, states it was “Formed in response to recent board controversies and book censorship efforts, the slate is united by a commitment to lawful, transparent governance, protecting individual and parental reading choices, fiscal oversight, staff excellence, and quality materials and programming that serve the tastes and needs of all ages and residents”.



Meanwhile also Monday night, a separate forum will feature the 49th District candidates running for the Michigan House at 7:15pm.



Additional forums are set for the Brighton School Board September 16th and then the Howell School Board September 23rd – both at 6pm.



All forums are held virtually, with support from Howell Carnegie District Library.



The public is invited to watch the forums live by registering on the Howell Library Events page. That link is provided.



Middle pictured from left: Hawker, Rosso, MacGregor, Wright

Bottom pictured from left: Gogoleski, Basley, Smith