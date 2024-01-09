"Beat The Winter Blues" Family Entertainment Series In Hartland

January 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine Library announced the “Beat The Winter Blues Series” - a collection of entertaining and family-friendly events set to take place at the historic Hartland Music Hall.



The series kicks off with The Funny Dumplings on Saturday, January 27th at 2pm. It’s said to be a one-of-a-kind experience as The Funny Dumplings delivers a “unique blend of comedy and music that is sure to entertain every member of the family”.



Next up is Gordon the Magician on Friday, February 9th at 2pm. Families are invited to be part of an interactive magic show that will “captivate audiences of all ages with mesmerizing tricks and an engaging performance”.



On Saturday, February 24th at 2pm, Mr. Wizard takes the stage with a magical puppet show that “promises to have you and your family doubled over with laughter. This whimsical performance is not to be missed”.



Closing out the series on Saturday, March 23rd at 2pm is Scheer Genius Presents: Adventures in Reading. That’s described as “an outrageously fun presentation that explores the exciting world of books and reading. This event is perfect for kids of all ages and aims to inspire a love for literature”.



Registration is requested but not required. To view the full schedule of events and programs, those interested can scan the QR code in the attached flyer or visit the provided links.