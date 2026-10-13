Deadline Nearing For Cromaine Library’s 2026 Grant Sweet Memorial Essay Contest

October 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline is next week for Hartland Cromaine District Library’s 2026 Grant Sweet Memorial Essay Contest.



The contest invites Livingston County students in grades 7 through 12 to showcase their writing talents.



The contest is held in memory of Grant Sweet, Cromaine’s former Building Manager, who dedicated many years to the Library before his passing in 2010. Grant was deeply committed to honoring veterans and participated annually in a cross-country motorcycle ride to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC.



To honor Grant’s legacy and his passion for veterans, Cromaine Library encourages local youth to participate in this year’s essay contest. Participants are asked to interview a local veteran or active-duty service person and write a short essay on the theme “What it means to serve your Country.”





Key Details of the Contest:



• Submission Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026, by 5pm.



• Prizes: Cash prizes and winner’s medals are sponsored by the Friends of Cromaine Library and American Legion Post no. 415:

o 1st Place: $300

o 2nd Place: $200

o 3rd Place: $100



• Award Ceremony: Winning essays will be recognized at a reception on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 pm in the Community Room of Cromaine Library.



For detailed contest rules, essay guidelines, suggested questions, and the essay submission form, visit the provided links.