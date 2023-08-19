Cromaine District Library Launches Strategic Planning Process

August 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township has launched its new strategic planning process and is seeking input from district stakeholders to help shape the future of the library.



The process is intended to produce the Library’s next strategic plan – described as an outward-facing document laying out the Library’s vision, mission, goals, key initiatives and priorities for the next 3-5 years.



Director Sarah Niedert said by revisiting their mission and clarifying priorities, they hope to ensure that library services remain a vital and valuable resource for every resident of the Library District for years to come.



As part of the strategic plan process, the Library is creating several opportunities to hear from community residents and stakeholders about what's important to them.



The Library is working with ReThinking Libraries, a strategic planning firm that specializes in assisting libraries to become vibrant, 21st century institutions.



Harnessing the facilitation strengths and experience of that team; the Cromaine Library will be conducting interviews, focus groups, surveys and meetings to ensure its new plan reflects the perspectives and insights of those the Library serves - as well as community partners and collaborators.



The Library encourages those who live, work, and study in the library’s district to lend their voices to the planning process by taking a short survey and/or attending one of the planned focus group sessions. The district includes all of the Hartland Consolidated School District, including Hartland Township and portions of Brighton, Deerfield, Genoa, Oceola and Tyrone Townships. Officials note that respondents do not need to be a library regular to share their feedback.



More information is attached and a link to the survey is provided.