Final Concert Of Season At Cromaine Library In Hartland Tuesday

July 29, 2019

Ahead of an upcoming two-week closure, the Hartland Cromaine District Library will host its final summer concert of the season tomorrow night.



The concerts are held on the lawn of the library located on north Hartland Road. It is part of the “Out of this World” Summer Music Series, which has been taking place on Tuesday nights since June. Library Director Ceci Marlow, who will be retiring in January, tells WHMI there are six total shows and they have a special performance to mark the season finale and tomorrow night marks the return of Byron Cancelmo Legacy show. Marlow says he’s amazing and performs many wonderful tributes - joking you would think it was Tom Jones on their so-called stage. She added that Tuesday’s performance is expected to be a bigger show than before.



Those looking to attend Tuesday’s concert are encouraged to arrive around 6:30pm, in time for the 7pm show. Events feature free fresh hot popcorn and children’s crafts at every concert. Food trucks are typically on site, which is new this year, and Marlow says they’ve had a great response - noting some people will stop and pick up food even if they’re not staying for the concert. However, tomorrow night will feature a special fundraiser for an important project. Pizza will be provided by Hartland Community Chapel as a fundraiser for the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s annual Backpacks for Kids project, which provides school supplies and backpacks to those in need. Attendees are able to get a piece of pizza, limit two, for any substantial school supply donation or a cash donation. Marlow says it’s a great way to make contributions to the project, which is so important to so many families in the area.



In the case of inclement weather, concerts are moved to the Hartland Music Hall. Meanwhile as a reminder, the library will be closed to the public for renovations from August 5th through August 20th. Facebook photos. (JM)