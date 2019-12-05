Cromaine Library Announces New Director

December 5, 2019

A reception is planned next month for the area’s newest library director.



Mallorie DeVilbiss, who has served as the head of digital services at Troy Public Library for the past five years, has been selected as director of Cromaine Library. The decision was made at a Special Library Board Meeting on Nov. 20th. DeVilbiss, who was born and raised in Kalamazoo, will succeed longtime director Ceci Marlow.



She received degrees from Vanderbilt University and the University of Michigan School of Information. Nancy Lewis, president of the Cromaine Library Board of Directors, said DeVilbiss, “has big shoes to fill” but they are confident she is going to lead the library forward. DeVilbiss sees the library of the future becoming a community hub with access to traditional library sources, as well as a gathering spot for the community to come together where there is no barrier to entry or use. She believes that programming, outreach, and continuing to offer innovative services are the key to keeping the library relevant and extending its reach into the community.



The Library will host a public reception for DeVilbiss on Thursday, January 23rd from 6:30-8 p.m. at the library on North Hartland Road. (JK)