Suspect Arrested In Crime Spree In Lyon Township

August 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A suspect who stole a van from Novi, committed a break-in in Lyon Township, and attempted a second one at a Milford Township residence was arrested Monday after a brief chase with law enforcement.



The suspect, age 47 whose hometown was not immediately known, was stopped near Kensington Road and I-96. The suspect was tasered by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and then arrested.



Officers from Milford Police and Huron Clinton Metroparks assisted in the chase and the arrest.



Police said the suspect was driving a Ford Econoline van that was stolen from a Home Depot parking lot at Grand River and Beck Roads in Novi.



Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a residence in the 56,000 block of Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township shortly after 9am Monday.



A short time later, an attempted break-in at a home in Milford Township was foiled when the homeowner scared the suspect away.



Milford Police spotted the van and began pursuing it. They were joined by deputies from Lyon Township and Metroparks Police. The pursuit lasted for about 10 minutes and ended when the van crashed. The suspect was not injured in the crash. A sheriff’s vehicle suffered minor damage.