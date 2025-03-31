Crews Work to Restore Power Following Sunday's Severe Weather

March 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beware of downed power lines as cleanup continues from Sunday's severe weather. That's the message from Consumers Energy, whose crews are working around the clock to restore power.



"We are seeing a lot of downed wires as a result of this storm. If folks see a downed wire, please stay at 25 feet away. Operate that it is a live active wire. Call 911, or call us at (800) 477-5050," said Consumers Energy spokeswoman Katie Carey.



Most areas suffered wind damage, but no major injuries were reported.



Meanwhile, outages continue for Consumers customers in the Dansville-Mason area, along with those in Tyrone Township and Fenton area.



"We're looking at a majority of folks to be restored by end of the day Tuesday. Some of our hardest hit areas are going to carry on into Wednesday, and we're still determining where those locations are," said Carey.



"I saw reports of wind gusts over 90 miles per hour in Jackson County. I know Genesee County was hit very hard too."



Meanwhile, DTE customers in the Williamston and Webberville area were hardest hit.



The utility issued the following statement:



"Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted by Sunday's severe thunderstorms and high winds. Our Storm Response Team is laser focused on turning the lights back on for all customers affected by the storm because we know how challenging it is to be without electric service. Half of DTE’s affected customers were restored overnight, and we estimate that 95% of customers will be restored by the end of the day Monday."



Photo courtesy of Consumers Energy.