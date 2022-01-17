Crews Repair Fenton Water Main & Avoid Boil Water Advisory

January 17, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A water main break over the weekend was quickly repaired, avoiding the necessity for a boil water advisory.



According to a news release on the city’s website, the break was discovered Friday evening about 1,000 feet from the nearest street in a wooded area between Trealout Drive and the Appletree subdivision, off of South Long Lake Road.



Despite wind chills below zero, workers cleared a path so they could access the site of the break with vehicles and equipment. Although some residents experienced low water pressure, a boil-water advisory was never needed, as technicians at the Fenton Water Department worked through the night to ensure enough water was flowing.



Crews completed the repair to the water main break at a Fenton subdivision by 3pm Saturday. “The repairs are complete and the water main is a full flow,” Fenton City Manager Lynn Markland said in the release.