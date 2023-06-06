Crews Repair Downed Power Lines & Telephone Pole on M-36

April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com



Emergency crews removed a cluster of downed power lines from the road after they fell into the path of traffic on M-36 near Navigator School in Pinckney.



According to dispatch, a gravel hauler may have pulled down the power lines and a telephone pole onto M-36.



The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing traffic congestion in the area. A portion of M-36 was closed around the time students were released for the day.



M-36 was reopened and traffic returned to normal around 2:35 p.m.



The DTE outage map did not reflect any customer outages due to the downed line.



Navigator School hosted a field day event on Tuesday and this is the school's last week of classes.