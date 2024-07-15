Crews Reduce Sewage Discharge Into Ore, Little Ore Lakes

July 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Twp issued the following update:



On July 14, 2024 at approximately 9:45am, Hamburg Township officials were notified of an apparent sewer break on Branch Drive at Mohican Drive with sewage being discharged into the already flooded area. Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl responded and determined that a significant amount of sewage was flowing out of a manhole opening into the flooded area and Ore Lake.



Hamburg Township Department of Public Works (DPW) personnel and Hamburg Township Public Safety personnel were notified and responded to the scene. Hamburg Township officials immediately began implementing mediation measures and the Township’s emergency operation procedures which included working with the Livingston County Health Department and Livingston County Emergency Management.



The Livingston County Health Department issued an order prohibiting all water activities on Ore Lake and Little Ore Lake at approximately 11:15am. Hamburg Township Public Safety personnel began notifying area residents of the Health Department order while Hamburg Township DPW personnel, working with Bob Myers Excavating of Hamburg Township and C & E Construction of Highland, began addressing the sewage discharge.



Hamburg Township police officers were deployed in the department’s police boat on Ore Lake to enforce the Health Department order and to prevent any wakes which would worsen the situation. Hamburg Township fire personnel assisted DPW personnel at the scene including assisting in the utilization of sandbags. The Hamburg Township Public Safety Drone Team was also deployed to help assess the situation and document the incident.



The initial mitigation measures implemented drastically reduced the flow of sewage out of the sewer opening and by approximately 12:15pm all discharge out of the sewer had ceased. Repairs to fix the issue are ongoing. The Health Department order prohibiting all water activities on Ore lake and Little Ore Lake remains in effect until water testing for E. coli levels have been completed and it is determined to be safe to return to water activities on the affected lakes.



Please contact Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl for additional information at pathohl@hamburg.mi.us