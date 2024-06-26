Crews Making Repairs to CSX Rail Crossings

June 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Road Commission is warning drivers in Handy and Howell Townships of various CSX Railroad crossing projects, such as grade crossing repairs.



Beginning July 1, CSX crews will be working at the crossings at Emmons Road and Warner Road. Work is scheduled to wrap up July 2.



The crossings at Hogback Road and Cemetery Road will follow July 2-3.



Van Riper Road is scheduled July 3-4.



Work wraps up July 8-9 on Potts Road, Nicholson Road and Wheeler Road.



Signs will be placed near the crossings by the Railroad in advance of the start date to notify motorists of the upcoming closures.