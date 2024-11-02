Crews Battle Two-Alarm Garage Fire in Genoa Twp

November 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A two-alarm garage fire in Genoa Township Friday night was quickly put out by local crews, limiting damage to the home itself.



It happened at a home of S. Hughes, along the northside of Lake Chemung. No injuries were reported. No cause was given at last check.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority reported on social media "the areas around lakes can be very tricky with tight roads and lack of fire hydrants or access to the water."



BAFA thanked Howell Fire for assisting on the scene with DART and neighboring fire departments providing coverage.



Photo courtesy of BAFA's Facebook.