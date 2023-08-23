Crews Battle Barn Fire in Hartland Township

August 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A barn was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon on the 13000 block of Highland Road (M-59) in Hartland Township.



The blaze caused traffic delays for over an hour, as one lane of EB M-59 closed near Tipisco Lake Road.



The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority was dispatched just after 3:00 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. The fire was totally extinguished around 6:00 p.m. and the barn was almost a total loss. No injuries were reported.



Minor damages were reported to nearby buildings on the property.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Fire crews from the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Highland Township Fire Department, Brighton Area Fire Authority, Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County DART, all assisted at the scene.